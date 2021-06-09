NJ Governor’s race: Ciattarelli wins Republican primary, will face Murphy in November

TRENTON, N.J. — Former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli will be given the chance to oust Gov. Phil Murphy from office this November after winning the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday.

Ciattarelli, a longtime fixture of state Republican politics who served as a county commissioner prior to reaching the state assembly, defeated businessman Hirsh Singh, Pastor Phil Rizzo and former county commissioner and Freehold Mayor Brian Levine in the traditionally blue state’s Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.

Former Assemblyman Ciattarelli unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Republican primary, losing to Kim Guadagno by 16 points.

Murphy won the Democratic primary uncontested; the two will face off in the general election on Nov. 2.

Ciattarelli won on the strength of his support among many in the party establishment, who delivered him coveted ballot position across the state. He focused much of his primary race on attacking Murphy over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and on bread-and-butter Republican issues like high property taxes.

The former assemblyman said in a letter on his campaign website that he’s determined to make New Jersey an affordable place to live and retire. His platform includes plans for lowering property taxes and growing the economy, ending New Jersey’s status as a “sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants, and affordable and accessible health care insurance.