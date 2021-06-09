NJ Governor’s race: Ciattarelli wins Republican primary, will face Murphy in November

New Jersey Elections

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, N.J. — Former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli will be given the chance to oust Gov. Phil Murphy from office this November after winning the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday.

Ciattarelli, a longtime fixture of state Republican politics who served as a county commissioner prior to reaching the state assembly, defeated businessman Hirsh Singh, Pastor Phil Rizzo and former county commissioner and Freehold Mayor Brian Levine in the traditionally blue state’s Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.

Former Assemblyman Ciattarelli unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Republican primary, losing to Kim Guadagno by 16 points.

Murphy won the Democratic primary uncontested; the two will face off in the general election on Nov. 2. 

Ciattarelli won on the strength of his support among many in the party establishment, who delivered him coveted ballot position across the state. He focused much of his primary race on attacking Murphy over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and on bread-and-butter Republican issues like high property taxes.

The former assemblyman said in a letter on his campaign website that he’s determined to make New Jersey an affordable place to live and retire. His platform includes plans for lowering property taxes and growing the economy, ending New Jersey’s status as a “sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants, and affordable and accessible health care insurance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Residents waiting for help after house fire in NJ believed to be caused by lightning strike

NJ Governor’s race: Ciattarelli wins Republican primary, will face Murphy in November

Heat Wave rolls on in New Jersey

Small Biz Spotlight: Chakra Tattoos in Matawan, NJ

NJ primary day: who is vying to unseat Gov. Murphy?

Landlords may soon be unable to ask about criminal records

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter