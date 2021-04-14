NJ election: Murphy primary challengers don’t qualify for ballot, judges say

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. While Murphy has pledged to be transparent throughout the coronavirus pandemic, his administration has denied or slowly responded to requests for records related to spending, communications and decision-making.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — Administrative law judges ruled this week that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s two primary challengers must be booted off the ballot because their petitions were faulty.

One petition had at least two deceased signers and nearly two thousand invalid signatures, and another had almost 300 Republican voters.

The rulings go next to the Secretary of State for consideration.

The judges determined that Lisa McCormick and Roger Bacon must not have their names placed on the June 8 ballot.

A message was left Wednesday with the secretary’s office seeking comment. McCormick didn’t address the allegations. Bacon said in a message that the inclusion of Republicans was an oversight.