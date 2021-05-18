Democrats, incumbents winners in fundraising before NJ primary

The assembly conducts business at the state house in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The prospects of a vote on legislation to eliminate most religious exemptions for vaccines for schoolchildren in New Jersey looked uncertain Monday, according to the bill’s sponsor, as opponents crowded the Statehouse grounds with flags, bullhorns and banners. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — New state figures show Democrats outraised Republicans, and incumbents hauled in more than challengers in New Jersey’s legislative primary contest set for next month.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Tuesday that candidates for legislative seats raised more this year than in any comparable election in at least 20 years.

All 80 seats in the Assembly and all 40 seats in the Senate, as well as the governor, are on the ballot this year.

Democrats brought in $25 million and have $13 million on hand.

That’s compared with about $6 million brought in by Republicans, who have $3.1 million on hand.