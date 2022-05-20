JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An Airbnb host from Jersey City was found guilty of assaulting a renter in 2019, according to officials.

Alexandre Saunders, 30, was renting a room to a 35-year-old man when the two had a verbal dispute about payment on Dec. 25, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement. Saunders then lunged at the victim and bit a part of his right ear off.

Saunders was convicted of aggravated assault by a jury following a five-day trial. His sentencing is set for July 8.