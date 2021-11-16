New floats unveiled ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOONACHIE, N.J. — It’s go-time for Macy’s as they get ready to kick off their annual tradition— the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 95-year-old ritual is returning to its full-scale parade roots after 2020 served up its fair share of challenges and restrictions.

“We’ve got 10 marching bands, we got 15 giant character balloons we got 28 floats we’ve got 30+ heritage balloons of varying sizes,” Will COSS, the parade’s executive producer told PIX11. “We’ve got all the spectacle,” Executive Producer Will Coss told PIX11 News.

New features making their debut include a half-dozen new balloons and five larger-than-life floats.

It’s in the Macy’s studio in Moonachie where those floats come to life.

One of the most impressive floats is “Birds of a Feather Stream Together” from the streaming service Peacock — the float will be the first ever to stream a live feed.

The “Celebration Gator” float tips its hat to the state of Louisiana with its colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads, while the “Colossal Wave of Wonder” will bring a majestic water park to midtown Manhattan.

“I think everyone is craving what this tradition means,” Rick Pomer, creative director for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said. “We like being that connective tissue for so many people.”

Before any of it gets underway, the floats will make their trek from the Garden State through the Lincoln Tunnel to Central Park — which is a production in itself, according to Coss.

Unlike last year, there won’t be any restrictions in place for spectators of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. However, organizers said Macy’s will be practicing safety guidelines — all parade participants will be required to be masked and vaccinated.