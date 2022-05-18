BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says he’s setting the record straight regarding what he calls misinformation in the media about alleged Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron’s interaction with law enforcement last year.

Korchak issued a news release Tuesday outlining the circumstances that occurred on June 8, 2021, when Gendron was picked up by New York State Police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Without mentioning Gendron by name, Korchak said the high school senior made disturbing comments regarding a murder-suicide during an online class. Susquehanna Valley High School followed proper protocol by contacting State Police, which went to his home and took him to the hospital for the evaluation, Korchak said.

No direct threat was made against the school or any students, according to the district attorney. Gendron was released, returned to school, and later participated in the school’s graduation without incident, he added.

Korchak said it would be up to the state Legislature to make changes to New York’s Red Flag law so that a circumstance such as Gendron’s actions in school would cause the subject to be denied the ability to purchase a gun.

Korchak said he offered his assistance to the Erie County District Attorney in his investigation.