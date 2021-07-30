New delta variant research makes strong case for vaccination

NEW YORK — A report released by the Centers for Disease Control on Friday afternoon emphasized that the delta variant of the coronavirus is more dangerous and fast-spreading than first thought. It also made clear why efforts to get more people vaccinated, including the $100 debit cards that the City of New York is now giving away to newly vaccinated people, are vital.

The CDC report detailed findings from an event in Provincetown, Massachusetts over the Fourth of July holiday, at which about 900 people got infected with COVID. About 75% of the people infected had already been vaccinated.

The CDC attributes that to the delta variant accounting for virtually all of the cases.

While its data shows that the best protection against the variant, by far, remains vaccination, that data also shows very clearly that delta is potent, and fast-moving.

The research shows that an infected person carries 1,000 times more delta variant virus than infected people did with the original coronavirus strain of last year.

It’s also as contagious as chickenpox, once someone has contracted it.

The delta variant also moves fast. It’s more transmissible than the common cold, seasonal flu, smallpox, MERS, SARS, and even Ebola.

However, said Dr. Waleed Javaid, an epidemiologist and director of infection and disease control at Mt. Sinai, current vaccines provide strong protections from all of the conditions that the new research has found.

The real danger, he said, is in being unvaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, the virus can get inside, and can cause substantial illness,” Dr. Javaid said. By contrast, he added, “If you’re vaccinated, you have a much higher chance of surviving the illness and staying healthy, overall.”

The Provincetown case proves that. It’s been closely monitored by both the CDC and local health officials on Cape Cod, where it happened. The town manager tweeted that out of the roughly 900 cases, there were no deaths, seven hospitalizations, and mostly mild symptoms, because most of the people were vaccinated.

The vaccines are working. Of the 900 cases related to the Provincetown cluster, there have been no deaths, 7 hospitalizations, and the symptoms are largely mild. Our positivity peaked at 15% on 7/15 and was only 4.8% yesterday. The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe. — Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021

In New York, Friday was the first day that the city offered $100 debit cards to people getting their first dose of vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary tweeted that the city saw an uptick in cases.

Big uptick: Over 2,100 New Yorkers have received their $100 vax incentive (aka de Blasio bucks) so far today https://t.co/d5JV1Cp8ec — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) July 30, 2021

Around 4 p.m., he reported 2,100 first vaccinations in which $100 debit cards had been issued. Many city-run vaccination centers closed at 6:00 p.m., so the number is likely to be higher.

Also, there are dozens of vaccination sites that are not operated by the city government, which administered doses on Friday, as well.