ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those looking to play the Mega Millions will be seeing a new deadline to purchase tickets.

Right now, if you were to buy a Mega Millions ticket on the same day as a draw is held, you would have until 10:45 p.m. to do it — 15 minutes before the draws on Tuesday and Friday. But on April 4, that time will be changed to 10:00 p.m.

According to the New York Lottery, this change will allow lottery officials to conduct closing procedures for each draw. They added that the change is operational and will not have an effect on anyone wanting to play.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will be held Tuesday evening at 11 p.m. Right now, the estimated jackpot is $322 million.