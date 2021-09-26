Nearly 30k attend ‘Tunnel to Towers’ run to honor Stephen Siller

Close to 30,000 runners and walkers participated in the Tunnel to Towers run on Sunday to retrace the heroic steps of firefighter Stephen Siller.

The firefighter had just ended his shift in Brooklyn when he heard about the attacks on the World Trade Center just over 20 years ago and ran to Manhattan with 60 pounds of equipment on his back to save others.

Sunday’s runners gathered on the Brooklyn side of the Hugh Carey Tunnel, also known as the Brooklyn Battery.

Those participating in the run will raise funds for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

