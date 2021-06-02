Nearly 30 apartment buildings without power in Brooklyn blackout: FDNY

STARRETT CITY, Brooklyn — Dozens of buildings are without power at a large apartment complex in East New York, officials said Tuesday.

FDNY officials responded to the blackout just before 10 p.m. No injuries have been reported as of Tuesday night.

Officials said the power outage is contained to the Starrett City complex, with approximately 28 buildings without power.

Searches were being conducted Tuesday night for residents trapped inside elevators, or for residents in need of assistance.

This is a developing story.

