National Teacher’s Appreciation Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)-- From sandwiches to tenders to nuggets to wings, some of us are having a tough time finding chicken. Some analysts blame COVID-19 for the apparent supply shortage.

The pandemic prompted poultry plants to reduce staff, while at the same time, comfort food when people stayed home has increased demand. Food truck owners were forced to raise their prices, but they don't know how long it will last.