On this National Teacher’s Appreciation day, Marysol Castro got to thinking
about the teachers in pop culture that left a lasting impression on her:
The economics teacher from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the faceless Ms. Othmar from “Peanuts” known only for the wonk wonk wonk sound she made. Mr. Keating from “Dead Poet’s Society”, and Professor Snape from “Harry Potter”. The list goes on but the teacher
who made the biggest impression on her did not come out of a television set or a movie screen, she was a real-life teacher at I.S. 181 in Co-Op City, her 8th grade English teacher Mrs. Annette Tomasetti!
National Teacher’s Appreciation Day
On this National Teacher’s Appreciation day, Marysol Castro got to thinking