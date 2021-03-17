New ‘Medicare For All’ bill co-sponsored by all NYC-based Democratic reps

NEW YORK — The Big Apple’s two members of the so-called “squad” are co-sponsoring a new “Medicare For All” bill that was introduced in Congress this week, but so are several other members of the tri-state area’s Congressional delegated.

The Medicare for All Act of 2021 was introduced by Rep. Pramilia Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan. The bill would “build upon and expands Medicare to provide comprehensive benefits to every person in the United States.” It is co-sponsored by 109 Democrats.

Among those Democrats are Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, noted left-leaning Democrats who campaign on Medicare For All. Also co-sponsoring the bill are Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones, Yvette D. Clarke, Jerrold Nadler, Gregory Meeks, Grace Meng, Hakeem Jeffries, Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez of New York, as well as Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Frank Pallone, Jr. of New Jersey.

You can read the full list of co-sponsors here.

The lone New York City-based holdout on Medicare For All is the city’s lone Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. In New Jersey, Pallone and Watson Coleman are the lone co-sponsors out of the state’s 10 Democratic Congressmembers.

Medicare For All has become a standard issue for many progressive Democrats since Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ initial run for the presidency in 2016, in which he championed a single payer, government run health care system. Sanders was publicly supported by Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman and he endorsed Watson Coleman in 2020.