YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. government panel has renamed a Yellowstone National Park mountain that had been named for a military officer who helped lead a massacre of Native Americans.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that Mount Doane will now be called First Peoples Mountain after the unanimous vote by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.

The 10,551-foot peak in southeastern Yellowstone in Wyoming had been named for U.S. Army Lt. Gustavus Doane, who in 1870 helped lead an attack on a band of Piegan Blackfeet in northern Montana.

The Marias Massacre killed at least 173 American Indians. Piikani Nation Chief Stan Grier calls the name change “long overdue.”