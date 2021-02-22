Woman, son in Wisconsin launch ‘Blackistory’ app to educate people about Black culture

Milwaukee— Four days ago, Deborah Blanks’ dream finally became a reality. After she and her family officially launched the Blackistory app. A goal that’s been years in the making.

“This has been a dream for me. I said you know I don’t want to be 20 years older regretting that I didn’t do this,” said Deborah Blanks, partner at Kairo Communications LLP.

The free app consists of 1,000 multiple choice questions organized in 10 different categories including music & movement, civil rights, and government. Where users can test their knowledge and race against the clock or challenge others from across the world.

“We’re really hoping this app pushes you, pushes the user, to want to go and learn more, “said Geraud Blanks, managing partner at Kairo Communications LLP.

Deborah says she developed the prototype nearly 30 years ago writing down questions in a notebook in order to encourage her son, now managing partner, Geraud, to learn more about black history. And with the help of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Mobile Innovation Lab, the app officially launched on February 17th.

“If I could think of one word to explain how I feel about this project and my mother’s work? Proud,” said Geraud.

The duo says the goal of the app is to essentially open people’s eyes about African American culture and the rich history that often goes unknown.

“You never stop learning. You think you get to a point where it’s like oh I know it all, no you don’t. There’s always something you don’t know and that’s what’s beautiful about this,” said Geraud.

Deborah adds that she hopes to launch an app specifically focused on Wisconsin African American history by the end of the year.

To download the Blackistory app, click here.

This story was first published by Taylor Lumpkin at WTMJ.