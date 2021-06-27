Woman apprehended riding stolen tractor during police chase

The suspect is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond and is being charged with eluding, burglary, and grand theft of the tractor. (Getty Images)

HENRY, S.D. (KELO) – A woman was taken into police custody following the theft of a tractor in South Dakota.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a reported gas drive-off in the town of Henry around 10 a.m. on Friday. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the driver did not yield. Authorities said a collision occurred with another motorist, forcing the vehicle into a ditch, after which the driver fled on foot.

Around 5:50 p.m., police received a report of a tractor being driven west of Clark County with a woman matching the description of the earlier incident. Officers responded to the scene, where a John Deere tractor failed to yield to law enforcement.

Eventually, officers managed to get the tractor to stop. Police then took the suspect, identified as Jayden Durick, into custody.

Durick was held on a $20,000 cash bond and was charged with eluding, burglary, and grand theft of the tractor.