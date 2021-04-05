Memphis Police released surveillance footage of the woman who fired shots into a Tennessee Burger King after she got angry over the wait time at the drive-thru window (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman angry over the wait time at a Tennessee Burger King fired shots at employees through the drive-thru window last month, authorities said.

Police were called to the fast-food chain in Memphis on March 30.

When officers arrived, they were informed that a customer got angry over the wait time to be served at the drive-thru window, the Memphis Police Department said on Facebook.

The woman got out of the front passenger seat of a gray sedan, approached the drive-thru window and a verbal altercation began with the Burger King employees, according to police.

The woman was seen on surveillance video retrieving a handgun from the vehicle and fire several shots at the workers inside the establishment, authorities said.

The workers fled through the rear door, police said. No injuries were reported.

The supect and the male driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities have offered a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

