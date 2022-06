The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. (Credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, clearing the way for states to ban abortions and ending protections that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The ruling became official more than a month after the virtually unprecedented leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating that the reversal was near.

Read the transcript of the Supreme Court’s decision below: