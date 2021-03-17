Wells Fargo online, mobile banking outages reported as stimulus checks to hit accounts

National News

by: Addy Bink, KTVX,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: AP)

As stimulus checks were set to hit bank accounts Wednesday, Wells Fargo users were experiencing outages across the nation.

According to downdetector.com, Wells Fargo users began reporting outages at around 7 a.m. MT Wednesday, with over 6,000 reports pouring in at around 7:45 a.m. MT.

After President Joe Biden signed the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, into law last week, Americans began seeing $1,400 stimulus checks hit their accounts.

Checks were set to be deposited Wednesday in Chase and Wells Fargo accounts via direct deposit.

An estimated 85% of Americans are eligible for the payments, with a goal of having millions of payments disbursed in the next few weeks.

Downdetector reported users were having the most problems with online banking and mobile banking through Wells Fargo.

While Wells Fargo had yet to address the problems, Twitter users were quick to draw attention to them.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

How to inspire happiness with Gabby Bernstein

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday