Students and staff at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, lined the halls to cheer for cafeteria manager Yanet Lopez on April 6 after she passed her test to become a United States citizen.
Videos and photos taken by the school’s principal, Michelle Anderson, show students clapping and chanting “U-S-A” as “Ms. Yanet” took a victory lap down the hallways.
“Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!” Anderson wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the US. I am honored to work with one best US citizens I know!” she added.