Students and teachers at Prairie Vale Elementary in Edmond, Oklahoma cheer for cafeteria manager Yanet Lopez after she passed her test to become a United States citizen on April 6, 2021. (Prairie Vale Elementary on Facebook via Storyful)

Students and staff at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, lined the halls to cheer for cafeteria manager Yanet Lopez on April 6 after she passed her test to become a United States citizen.

Videos and photos taken by the school’s principal, Michelle Anderson, show students clapping and chanting “U-S-A” as “Ms. Yanet” took a victory lap down the hallways.

“Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!” Anderson wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the US. I am honored to work with one best US citizens I know!” she added.