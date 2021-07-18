Fans rush to evacuate after hearing gunfire, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP)

WASHINGTON — Fans hid in the stands while others evacuated Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C., Saturday night after a shooting occurred outside the MLB stadium that injured four people.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said at least two people were shot “outside of Nationals Park,” but added that “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.” The department later added that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

The shooting took place during a Nationals game against the San Diego Padres. The game was suspended, and fans were asked to leave when the area was deemed safe.

Footage shared by Michael Jones showed spectators taking cover in the stands immediately following the incident as an announcement over the loud speaker urged people to stay inside the stadium.

A scene at Nats Park pic.twitter.com/eOiIrtcvTV — Dr Michael Jones (@thedrmikejones) July 18, 2021

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

The gunshots caused panic among fans, some of whom ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the third base side for safety as sirens could be heard from outside the park.

The Nationals then announced there had been an incident was outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside the stadium.

About 10 minutes later, the team tweeted: “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.”

The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.