CHICAGO (WGN) — Cats really do have nine lives.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted out a video of a black cat jumping out of the window of a burning Englewood building Thursday.

Miraculously, the black cat landed on its feet and survived the leap from the fifth story of the building, officials said.

Firefighters recorded the death-defying leap.

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

The cat “hit grass, bounced and walked away,” Chicago fire tweeted.

Crews were in the area of W. 65th St. and S. Lowe Ave. for a multistory building fire. The blaze, contained to a single unit, was eventually extinguished.

No injuries – human or otherwise – were reported.