CHICAGO (WGN) — Cats really do have nine lives.
The Chicago Fire Department tweeted out a video of a black cat jumping out of the window of a burning Englewood building Thursday.
Miraculously, the black cat landed on its feet and survived the leap from the fifth story of the building, officials said.
Firefighters recorded the death-defying leap.
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021
The cat “hit grass, bounced and walked away,” Chicago fire tweeted.
Crews were in the area of W. 65th St. and S. Lowe Ave. for a multistory building fire. The blaze, contained to a single unit, was eventually extinguished.
No injuries – human or otherwise – were reported.