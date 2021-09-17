United Airlines outage delays flights, disrupts app and website: reports

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK — United Airlines flights looked to be resuming Friday morning after a reported system-wide outage caused flights to be halted and users to experience issues with the airline’s app and website.

According to CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian on Twitter, United reportedly experienced a system-wide outage that temporarily prevented the boarding of flights nationwide.

Shamlian tweeted again just after 7:30 a.m. saying a United pilot for a flight out of Denver said that the “system-wide ground stop” had been lifted.

.@United pilot on flight departing Denver reports system-wide ground stop has now been lifted — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) September 17, 2021

United’s Twitter account replied to numerous travelers who had taken to Twitter to report the issues with their flights.

“We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible,” read one United tweet reply to a customer asking about grounded flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Customers also tweeted to the airline about trouble with their website and mobile app.

“We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Please try to log in again in an hour,” read one United reply tweet to a customer who reported issues with the website and app.

PIX11 has reached out to United but had not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

Check back for updates on this developing story.