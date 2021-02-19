TSA plans to hire 6,000 security screening officers

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TSA screening

Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Transportation Security Administration is looking to fill over 6,000 new airport security screener positions by summer 2021.

“TSOs are a critical first-line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations in a press release. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

The move comes as TSA looks to recruit new employees as Americans get vaccinated and return to travel by air.

TSA will look to fill the positions at approximately 430 airports nationwide.

The agency is looking for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employees’ benefits include access to medical coverage, vacation, sick leave, and retirement plans.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast