Tooth Fairy paying out at record levels

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2019, photo, dentist Demetrio Cardenas, left, checks inside the mouth of a patient (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Kids are making more off loosing teeth than ever before.

According to a survey conducted by Delta Dental released this week, the Tooth Fairy is paying out a record $4.70 per tooth, the most in the 22-year history of the company’s survey.

The 2020-21 survey topped the previous record set in 2017 by 4 cents.

The Tooth Fairy was most generous in the North, paying out an average of $5.72 a tooth, while the West had an average of $5.54 a tooth. A tooth in the Midwest had the smallest payout of $3.66 per tooth. The South is paying out an average of $4.45 per tooth.

Delta Dental noted that the average payout of baby teeth mirrored trends in the S&P 500 market. The S&P 500 gained roughly 19% from January 2020 to January 2021, while the average payout by the Tooth Fairy jumped 17% from last year.

The average value of a tooth has tripled since Delta Dental began the survey in 1998.

Delta Dental said the annual survey is a way to remind parents of the importance of oral care.

“The annual Tooth Fairy Poll is a bit of light-hearted fun to draw attention to good oral care, starting with baby teeth,” said Dave Hawsey, vice president of marketing at Delta Dental of Arkansas. “Although baby teeth fall out, they are important for kids to learn how to speak, eat and smile properly.”

