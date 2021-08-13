Toddler fatally shoots mother on work video call after finding loaded gun: reports

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in central Florida said a toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call.

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded, unsecured gun Wednesday and fired a shot.

Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise. Then, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. The woman on the video chat called 911.

Police said Lynn was shot in the head and died.

Investigators were working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.