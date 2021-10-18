‘Tis the season: Starbucks at-home holiday products now available

(WWTI) — It’s never too early to begin ringing in the holiday season.

Starbucks has announced that customers can begin celebrating the holidays with favorite holiday at-home products.

According to Starbucks, seasonal flavors can be enjoyed at home, before holiday beverages return to cafes. This includes the new Starbucks® Gingerbread Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods, Starbucks® Holiday Blend and Starbucks® Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee, available both in K-Cup® pods and Roast & Ground.

Additionally, Starbucks has rolled out its Starbucks Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha, available in 14-ounce bottles, and the Teavana White Chocolate Peppermint tea sachets.

These products are available for a limited time where grocery products are sold.

