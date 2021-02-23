Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash in California, hospitalized with leg injuries

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. —

Tiger Woods was injured in a rollover crash in Southern California on Tuesday.

After the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office previously stated that Woods was extricated from the car by the jaws of life, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said that the pro golfer was removed out of the vehicle with an ax and pry bar by firefighters and paramedics before he was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

Deputy Carols Gonzalez who was the first officer to respond to the incident said that Woods was unable to stand on his own leaving the vehicle.

Officials said that Woods was able to communicate with officers and paramedics.

The L.A. County Fire Department said Woods was listed in “serious condition” when he was hospitalized.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there were no signs of impairment in the single-car crash. Villanueva added that the area where Woods crashed often has accidents.

Officers say they responded to the single-vehicle crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at about 7:12 a.m. PT. When law enforcement arrived, they found the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

KABC via CNN Tiger Woods injured in Southern California crash

Authorities believe the Woods was in was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Blvd. at Blackhorse Rd. when it crashed. Officials say Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says it’s conducting a “traffic investigation” to determine what happened.

WATCH FOOTAGE FROM THE SCENE BELOW:

STATEMENT FROM L.A. SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods has been recovering from his fifth back surgery and while he hasn’t played a tournament this year, the 45-year-old was in the L.A. area over the weekend for the Genesis Invitations, NBC News reports.

