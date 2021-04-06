The Moon moves by Jupiter, Saturn this week. Here’s how to watch

National News

by: Emily Schuitema,

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Early each morning through Thursday, look up to spot the moon passing by the two largest planets in our solar system. 

The waning moon will move by Jupiter and Saturn. Look to the southeast before sunrise to see the three.

The moon was to the right of Saturn Monday and below Saturn Tuesday. On Wednesday, you can look just above the moon to find Jupiter. The moon will be to the lower left of the two planets by Thursday morning.

The moon will help you find Jupiter and Saturn early in the morning this week, but you’ll also have a chance of seeing Mars and Uranus during the evening.

Mars will be visible in the west after dark and Uranus will be setting in the west after sunset. 

The full moon of March took place on the last weekend of the month. April’s full moon – the so-called pink moon – arrives on April 26th.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

@PIX11News on Twitter