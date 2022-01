Related Content People use the pandemic to look at career choices

The Great Resignation continues to change the face of the workforce as we know it. Over the last six months, about 24 million people voluntarily quit their jobs.

Those at the Entrepreneur Magazine looked into the movement to see where people are going and what they’re doing to put food on the table. Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to shed some light on what they found.