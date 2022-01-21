The Bridge Project: Guaranteed $1,000 monthly income to some NYC moms

It’s a lifeline to help struggling mothers. New York City now has its first guaranteed income program to help mothers in low-income neighborhoods.

The Bridge Project hopes to break the cycle of inequality by providing consistent, unconditional cash on a biweekly basis.

Executive Director of The Bridge Project, Megha Agarwal, spoke with the PIX11 News to discuss the inspiration behind the project and how people can apply.

According to Agarwal, they started the program with 100 families last year. This year, they are expanding to 500 more mothers.

During the first phase of the program, moms received $500 to $1,000 monthy for three years. This year, mothers will receive $1,000 for the first 18 months and $500 for the following 18 months.

Any mother currently pregnant and living in specified neighborhoods are eligible for this program, Agarwal said. Families must also have a household annual income of $52,000.

For more information and to apply, visit the Bridge Project website.