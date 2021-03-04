Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bill Magness, President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas’ power grid manager has been fired following February’s deadly blackouts that left millions of people without electricity and heat for days.

The board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas fired CEO Bill Magness on Wednesday. He is the highest-ranking official to lose his job in the wake of one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

More than 4 million customers in Texas lost electricity as the state’s power grid buckled in subfreezing weather.

The winter storm and ensuing blackout have been blamed for at least 40 deaths, but the exact toll likely won’t be known for months.

