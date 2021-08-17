Vaccinated Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19 as cases surge in South

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Tex. — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, according to his office.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” Communications Director Mark Miner wrote

According to Miner, Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.

Abbott will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.

Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.

More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January. The positive tests comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.

Abbott has also been a vocal opponent of mask mandates, even issuing an executive order banning mask mandates by any state, county or local government agency.

Several school districts — along with the state’s most populous county — won temporary legal victories Friday in seeking to override the ban on mask mandates, which they argued is making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.