Texas AG issues Civil Investigative Demands to power companies

by: KXXV Staff

Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. Photo credit: REUTERS/Bill Clark

Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to ERCOT and other power companies after millions of Texans were left in the dark amid winter weather.

The CIDs surround power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing and more.

“I’m using the full scope of my Constitutional powers to launch an investigation into ERCOT and other entities that grossly mishandled this week’s extreme winter weather. While Texans pulled together to get their communities through this disaster, they were largely left in the dark,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will get to the bottom of this power failure and I will tirelessly pursue justice for Texans.”

Those who received a CID include:

  • AEP Texas
  • Calpine Corporation
  • CenterPoint Energy Services
  • ERCOT
  • Griddy Energy
  • La Frontera Holdings
  • Luminant Generation Company
  • NRG Texas Power
  • Oncor Electric Delivery Company
  • Panda Sherman Power
  • Temple Generation I
  • Texas-New Mexico Power Company

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for KXXV.

