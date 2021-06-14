Teen swimmer dies after being struck by lightning in Georgia

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A teen swimmer died after being struck by lightning on a small barrier island off the coast of Georgia, officials said.

According to the city of Tybee Island, the 15-year-old girl from Alabama was struck by lightning around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened in the water near 17th Street, according to city officials.

The area is not monitored by lifeguards. The teen was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends,” the city said.