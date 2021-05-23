Teen fatally shot, 13 others injured during unauthorized concert in South Carolina: police

UPDATE: Authorities say 14 people were shot, including a 14-year-old girl who suffered fatal gunshot wounds, during the incident.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fight led to a shooting during an “unauthorized” outdoor concert late Saturday night in North Charleston, authorities said.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, officers said they located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals.

Several additional victims were located at local hospitals after getting their own ride.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with NCPD, an initial investigation revealed a fight broke out during what he described as an unannounced and unauthorized concert event in the neighborhood.

Detectives said the fight happened near the stage prior to shots being fired.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident. They said 14 people were shot, including a 14-year-old girl who died, during the incident. The teen has not yet been identified.

No suspect information has been released.