Tax season: Tips and warnings from the IRS

Tax season is underway, and this year’s deadline is extended three days to April 18. But it’s always good to get a head start.

Officials, however, are warning people to be aware of tax fraud and scams. IRS Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez offered tips on filing and what to look out for.

IRS tax tips

Ask preparer for IRS Tax Preparer ID Number: Every paid preparer is required to have an ID number with the IRS. Make sure they have it so you know you’re working with a legitimate preparer.

Every paid preparer is required to have an ID number with the IRS. Make sure they have it so you know you’re working with a legitimate preparer. Don’t sign blank returns: People may have been promised certain things or have a lot of trust in their preparer, but they should never sign blank returns.

People may have been promised certain things or have a lot of trust in their preparer, but they should never sign blank returns. Deposit refund in your bank account: It’s your money. It should go directly to you. Don’t have a bank account? Request the check be sent to your home.

IRS warnings

IRS will not threaten you over the phone: If you receive calls from people claiming to be IRS and requesting information or face arrests, hang up.

If you receive calls from people claiming to be IRS and requesting information or face arrests, hang up. Beware of texts or emails: Delete texts and emails claiming to be the IRS. Don’t click any links, which will lead you to spamware.

Delete texts and emails claiming to be the IRS. Don’t click any links, which will lead you to spamware. The IRS will typically contact you through mail. You may also receive a call, but you will be advised to come to the IRS building. You can also call the IRS or check the website to verify letters sent to you.

Protect your personal information: Don’t respond to texts or emails. Don’t provide information if they call you.