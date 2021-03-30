Study: Eating out frequently raises risk of early death by 50%

In this June 22, 2020, file photo two women eat lunch indoors at Portside Restaurant in Salisbury, Mass., after COVID-19 state guidelines allowed for indoor dining. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) Ordering pizza three times a week perhaps isn’t the healthiest lifestyle choice. A new study may just prove it.

A new study from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that eating out or ordering too much delivery might actually be killing you.

We’ve known for a long time that restaurant food is full of salt and butter and can be high in calories. That’s why we love it.

Researchers drilled down by tracking 35,000 people who eat a lot of restaurant food.

Everyone in the study said they ate at least two meals a day from restaurants. 

The study found that people who eat out often have a 49% higher risk of premature death.  They were also 65% more likely to die of cancer.

The study did not say what they think a “safe” amount of restaurant food is when it comes to your diet. But for most Americans, the answer is to try to eat less of it or look for restaurants with healthier options.

