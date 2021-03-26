NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 20: Protestors hold signs that read “hate is a virus” and “stop Asian hate” at the End The Violence Towards Asians rally in Washington Square Park on February 20, 2021 in New York City. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, violence towards Asian Americans has increased at a much higher rate than previous years. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported a 1,900% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A virtual National Day of Action and Healing is being held Friday, calling for an end to violence and hate against Asian Americans.

Individuals, organizations and allied groups are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

The movement was first started by Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng and California Assemblymember Evan Low as a response to the rise in anti-Asian attacks in New York and across the country.

In addition to using the hashtag, participants are encouraged to uplift and educate their friends and social media followers by sharing articles about anti-Asian racism.

Furthermore, the group organizing the day has provided a “Day of Action toolkit” with more information, articles, resources and even sample social media posts.

The day will end with a worldwide vigil for the victims of the Atlanta shootings at 7:30 p.m., which will be streamed live online.

Locally, the tower lights of Manhattan’s Empire State Building will be illuminated in gold and black in solidarity with Rep. Meng and the #StopAsianHate movement.

The event comes just a day after the NYPD announced new initiatives to combat anti-Asian attacks in the city, including sending undercover officers into areas with significant Asian populations.

Find more information on participating in the day on the event’s website.