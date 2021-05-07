St. Vincent volcano: How to help residents affected by eruptions

NEW YORK — Parts of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have become unrecognizable.

It has been a month since the eruption of La Soufrière volcano spewing ash across the area and some nearby islands.

More than 20,000 residents have been uprooted.

Two American businesswomen have joined forces to bring aid to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

CEO of Invest Caribbean Felicia Persaud spoke with PIX11 News to share updates from the island, what kind of damage they are seeing.

She also said essential items, including water, food, toiletries, blankets, masks, mosquito repellant, and antibiotics are needed to assist residents affected.

Anyone who wants to help can donate to a GoFundMe page.