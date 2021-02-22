Six Flags announces plan to reopen in 2021, including NJ parks

A closed sign is seen at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. Six Flags Great America won’t be opening this month. The company says their 2020 season will not begin until mid-May at the earliest amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Six Flags has announced plans for reopening its theme and water parks in 2021.

In a press release, the amusement park giant is celebrating its 60th anniversary, so the company said they would welcome guests back while following safety measures in New Jersey, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City, and Canada.

The company said the reopening dates of all 26 of its parks would be based on local, state, and federal COVID-19 guidelines.

In a statement, Six Flags Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber said the parks last year safely entertained millions of guests at 21 of their 26 parks.

“We kept our guests and team members safe by requiring masks to be worn in the parks, providing contactless temperature and security screenings, enhancing our cleaning and sanitization measures, and closely monitoring attendance throughout operating hours in order to maintain proper social distancing,” Weber said.

The company also announced they plan to hire thousands as they gear to reopen.

The following parks should reopen in the coming weeks:

AMUSEMENT PARKS



Six Flags Over Texas, the park will be open for Spring Break with daily operation March 12-21.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is open on weekends

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will reopen to the public on March 27. The park will shatter three world records when it debuts a coaster of legendary proportions this summer—the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster, Jersey Devil Coaster.

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will open on March 20

Six Flags Over Georgia will open on March 6.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will reopen according to the California Blueprint for a Safer Economic.

Six Flags Great America will reopen on April 24 and Hurricane Harbor Chicago will open on May 29.

Six Flags Mexico is making preparations to open to the public in the spring, pending government guidelines.

Six Flags Darien Lake will reopen on May 21

Six Flags Great Escape Resort will reopen to the public on May 1 with comprehensive health and safety procedures.

La Ronde in Quebec is making plans to reopen this spring, pending government recommendations.

Six Flags New England plans to reopen to the public this spring pending Massachusetts reopening guidance.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is currently open on weekends but will transition to operate fully per the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Six Flags St. Louis to reopen on March 20

Six Flags America is making plans to reopen on March 13.

WATER PARKS



Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec will reopen to the public on February 27.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford to reopen on May 29.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is reopening to the public on March 13.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington to reopen on May 1.

Six Flags White Water Atlanta opens May 8.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown opens to the general public on May 1.

White Water Bay will reopen to the public on May 22.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey will open on May 15.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will reopen by following the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Hurricane Harbor Concord will reopen per the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.