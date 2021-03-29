Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein ex-girlfriend Maxwell

Lawyer claims Ghislaine Maxwell must be woken up every 15 minutes to ensure she is alive

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Maxwell. It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004.

She has pleaded not guilty. A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Connect with PIX11 Online

