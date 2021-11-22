Security preparations under way for NYC Thanksgiving parade

MANHATTAN — After a scaled back and virtual parade last year, this year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return as an in-person celebration. Thousands of spectators are excepted to line the two and a half mile parade route.

“Very meticulous efforts have been made to prepare,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told PIX11 News Monday.

After five people were killed over the weekend when a SUV driver sped through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, de Blasio said for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “We’ve dealt with a lot of threats previously. At this moment, there is no credible and specific threat to New York City, but we take it seriously.”

In a statement to PIX11 News, the NYPD explained, “The layers of security and protection we will provide this year have been in the planning stages since the end of last year’s parade. As we do each year, the NYPD will deploy blocker cars, sand-filled Sanitation trucks, Critical Response Command cops specifically assigned to counterterrorism duties as well as Strategic Response Group officers, Patrol cops, and the Emergency Service Unit.”

The Department further said, “We thank the police officers assigned to the events this week who will be away from their families, making sure the rest of us are safe and secure.”