9th victim dies after San Jose mass shooting

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A ninth victim from the San Jose railyard shooting in California died Wednesday night in the hospital, officials said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch, who was taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center after the shooting, the Santa Clara County Emergency Office Center said.

The victim’s family had been notified.

Eight additional people were killed in the mass shooting and were previously identified:

The gunman, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire at his workplace on the morning of May 26 at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority railyard.

He killed himself as police were arriving on the scene, making for a total of 10 people dead.

Cassidy’s ex-wife said that more than a decade ago he was often resentful of his job and had talked about killing people at work.

“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” a tearful Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press on Wednesday

It’s the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year. All have been shootings. Eighty-six people have died.

