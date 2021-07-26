Defendant Nathaniel Rowland speaks with his attorney, Alicia Goode, right, during his trial in Richland County Court, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There were more than 100 stab wounds on a South Carolina university student from New Jersey killed by a man who attacked her after she mistakenly thought his car was her Uber ride, a pathologist said.

Dr. Thomas Beaver testified Monday that there was so little blood left in 21-year-old Samantha Josephson’s body that workers at her autopsy struggled to get enough blood for routine testing.

Rowland is standing trial on kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of Josephson, who was from Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Beaver testified as the murder and kidnapping trial of Nathaniel Rowland entered its second week.

Rowland’s attorneys have pointed out his DNA was not found on the knife prosecutors say was the murder weapon and not on Josephson’s body.

A witness has testified that Rowland later cleaned blood out of the car with bleach.

Police officers also testified about Rowland’s arrest hours after Josephson was seen getting in his car. Prosecutors say Rowland locked Josephson in his car before her body was found, covered with stab wounds.