Prince William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is ‘OK’

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

APTOPIX Britain Prince Philip

Police stand guard outside the King Edward VII hospital In London, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, where Britain’s Prince Philip is being treated. Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Prince William said his grandfather Prince Philip is “OK” as the 99-year-old royal consort remains in a London hospital for rest and observation.

William was asked about Philip when he visited a coronavirus vaccination center Monday in eastern England. William said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.”

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday after falling ill.

He was able to walk unaided from the car he arrived in and into the hospital, according to The Associated Press.

Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was expected to remain in the hospital into this week for a period of “observation and rest.”

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

He was admitted to the hospital back in December in relation to a pre-existing condition.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public.

