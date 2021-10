Everyone wants to look their best, but there’s a potential danger to it.

When people put on lipstick and other makeup, we may not know what ingredients are in them, and sometimes what we don’t know can hurt us.

There are chemicals that can have an impact on our bodies, and it is possible the impact can be severe.

Dr. Harriet Borofsky, a radiologist specializing in breast imaging with Hackensack Meridian Health explained the potential problems with certain chemicals in makeup.