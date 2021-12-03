Police searching for Michigan school suspect’s parents: report

Ethan Crumbley, center, appears on a video arraignment at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say Crumbley, 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan authorities said they’re searching for the two parents charged in the Oxford High School shooting.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley’s parents stopped communicating with their attorney.

“It’s indicative of their intent to flee,” he said.

“If they think they are going to get away, they are not,” Bouchard added.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.