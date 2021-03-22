Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive for reports of a man shot in his vehicle, PIX11 sister station KDVR-TV reported.

When officers arrived, the suspect began shooting at them, police said.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Authorities haven’t confirmed an arrest was made.

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

Another witness told KDVR that they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks.

The witness said a man was wearing tactical gear carrying what appeared to be an “AR-15 style weapon” or what looked to be a weapon of a similar type.

The witness also said they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through the delivery entrance. The witness told KDVR that the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

The Associated Press reported helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

Similar footage showed officers helping two people to safety, according to the AP.

Boulder Police told people to avoid the area.