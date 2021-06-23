WASHINGTON — Several people were injured after a pedestrian bridge in Washington D.C. collapsed Wednesday afternoon.
The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, DC Fire and EMS tweeted, and state Highway 295 was closed in both direction.
At least six people were assessed, with four of them taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to officials.
There were no reports of anyone trapped in the debris.
Hazmat teams arrived at the scene to contain a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was partially beneath the bridge.
At least one other vehicle was struck by debris, officials said.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.