Over 5K pills believed to be fentanyl found inside toy bought at Arizona thrift store

National News

by: KNXV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
glow worm.jpg

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Here’s something you don’t see every day.

On Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said it received a call from parents who bought a glow worm for their daughter at a thrift store in El Mirage, Arizona.

Inside the toy, the parents say they found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills of what is believed to be fentanyl.

The dangerous drugs were turned over to law enforcement.

Officers are now using the incident as a reminder to inspect all opened and used items.

As for how the glow worm ended up at the thrift store is unknown at this time.

This story was originally published by Cydeni Carter at KNXV.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast